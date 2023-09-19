SKUAST-K holds international workshop on urban green spaces

The international and national experts during the three-day workshop will be discussing planning for creating and preserving green and blue spaces in urban areas, particularly Srinagar city.

Director Education, SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique, in his address, desired the need to have a concrete plan for developing urban blue and green spaces in Srinagar city to complement its inherent aesthetic appeal. He laid stress on utilizing this platform enabling decision-making for policy makers. Dr Riccardo Privitera from the University of Catania, Italy in his talk gave an overview of developing green and blue spaces with case studies from Europe.