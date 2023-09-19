SKUAST-K holds international workshop on urban green spaces

Srinagar, Sept 19: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir today kick-started a three-day international workshop on ‘Leveraging Research on Urban Resilience and Adaptation’ under the European Union-funded Erasmus+ URGENT project on urban greening.
The international and national experts during the three-day workshop will be discussing planning for creating and preserving green and blue spaces in urban areas, particularly Srinagar city.
Director Education, SKUAST-K, Prof MAA Siddique, in his address, desired the need to have a concrete plan for developing urban blue and green spaces in Srinagar city to complement its inherent aesthetic appeal. He laid stress on utilizing this platform enabling decision-making for policy makers. Dr Riccardo Privitera from the University of Catania, Italy in his talk gave an overview of developing green and blue spaces with case studies from Europe.
Dr Namsrai Oyunchimeg from the National University of Mongolia briefly discussed the role of Mongolian partners under the URGENT project. Prof Joshi from JNU, New Delhi, in his talk, discussed the research program conducted at JNU under the project. Dr Swati Kothari from NIRMA University presented an architectural studios career under the project.
Dr Debjani from National Institute of Urban Affairs showcased the Stakeholder Interactive Platform for urban green managers and policy makers. Prof Jayakumar from Pondicherry University showcased the curriculum and research perspectives on behalf of all Indian partners under the project. On the second day, Loveleen Garg presented GIFT city Ahmedabad as India's first operational Greenfield smart city and international financial services centre. Dr Dorjsuren Batsuren from National University of Mongolia delivered a talk on green cover changes and ecological processes of the Tuul River Basin Mongolia. Prof SA Gangoo, Dean, Faculty of Forestry in his speech talked about the importance of indigenous traditional methods for preserving urban green and blue spaces of Srinagar.
Prof AH Mughal, Associate Director Research in his address talked about the priorities and achievements under the multi-country, multi-institutional project in terms of research conducted at SKUAST-K.
Initially Prof Akhlaq Amin Wani, Organizing Secretary and Coordinator of the project, gave the overview of the program. The program was attended by delegates from University of Catania Italy, National University of Mongolia, JNU New Delhi, Pondicherry University Pondicherry, NIRMA University Ahmedabad, National University of Urban Affairs New Delhi, Adani Group Ahmedabad and Gujarat International Finance Tech City (Ahmedabad). Some other partners who joined online include Mongolian University of Life Sciences, Khovd University Mongolia, National Garden Park Mongolia and Urban Planning Research Institute Mongolia.