SKUAST-K holds session on Agri Robotics and Automation

Srinagar, Oct 13: SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE) today organised a session on Agri Robotics and Automation in the university’s College of Agricultural Engineering Campus Shalimar.

The session was conducted by the robotics expert Aditya Marathe, Founder and CEO of Nugenix Robotics, a pioneer in the robotics field in the country.