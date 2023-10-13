SKUAST-K holds session on Agri Robotics and Automation

Srinagar, Oct 13: SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE) today organised a session on Agri Robotics and Automation in the university’s College of Agricultural Engineering Campus Shalimar.
The session was conducted by the robotics expert Aditya Marathe, Founder and CEO of Nugenix Robotics, a pioneer in the robotics field in the country.
Aditya gave a detailed overview of the various ways in which robotics is transforming the lives for the better, particularly in the field of agriculture. He talked about the job opportunities and the entrepreneurship opportunities in this fast-growing Robotics field.
More than 50 students and a few startups working on AI and automation in the Agriculture and Horticulture sectors participated in the session and brainstormed with the Industry experts.
Associate Dean COAE&T, Prof Rohitashw Kumar, CEO SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre, Naveed Hamid, and various Heads and Faculty members of the College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology attended the session.