SKUAST-K holds stakeholder meet on EU co-funded urban greening project

Srinagar, June 10: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir (SKUAST-K) held a consultation workshop cum stakeholder meeting on the European Union co-funded Erasmus+ URGENT Project on urban greening infrastructure.
SKUAST-K’s Division of Natural Resource Management, Faculty of Forestry in consultation with Erasmus+ Co-Funded Urgent Project, Indian Council Of Forestry Research And Education (ICFRE) Dehradun, ICAR-IGFRI, Regional Research Station Srinagar, National Agriculture Development Cooperative Ltd. (NADCL) Barmaulla had organised the meet on Urban Greening and Management for Resilience and Adaptation.
Secretary, ICFRE, Arun Kumar, who was the special guest on the occasion, highlighted the urgency to handle urban heat islands through green resource management in the current scenario of climate change. He later held an interaction session with undergraduate students on the subject and career opportunities in the green sector. Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo, gave an overview of the consultation workshop and said it is the first of its kind.
The event began with a detailed presentation by the organiser and Head NRM, Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani on the urban green infrastructure, prospects, technology and works carried out under the Erasmus+ URGENT project themes. Later breakout sessions, brainstorming and SWOT analysis on various urban greening management practices were carried out.
The breakout session was conducted by Dr Aasif Ali Gatoo and Dr Shah Murtaza Mushtaq in association with Prof MA Islam, Dr Khursheed Ahmad and Raqib Majeed. Representatives from other stakeholder organizations who actively participated in the event include Dr Sheeraz Saleem Bhat (IGFRI), Dr Nazim Mir (IGFRI) and Abdul Gani (NADCL). Among others who participated and actively contributed in the breakout sessions include Prof. PA Sofi (Head, FPU), Dr SNZ Geelani (Head, SBS), Dr Khursheed Ahmad (Head, WLS), Dr Vaishnu Dutt, Dr Amerjeet Singh, Dr Iqbal Jeelani, Dr NA Pala, Dr AR Malik, Dr Peerzaada Ishtiyak, Dr Ashfaq A Mir, Dr Tariq A Rather and Dr Amir Farooq besides PG and Doctoral students of the faculty. The dais activities were managed by Dr Shiba Zahoor and Dr Basira Mehraj. The event concluded with a formal vote of thanks by Prof PA Khan (Head, FBT).