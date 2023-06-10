SKUAST-K holds stakeholder meet on EU co-funded urban greening project

Secretary, ICFRE, Arun Kumar, who was the special guest on the occasion, highlighted the urgency to handle urban heat islands through green resource management in the current scenario of climate change. He later held an interaction session with undergraduate students on the subject and career opportunities in the green sector. Dean, Faculty of Forestry, Prof SA Gangoo, gave an overview of the consultation workshop and said it is the first of its kind.

The event began with a detailed presentation by the organiser and Head NRM, Dr Akhlaq Amin Wani on the urban green infrastructure, prospects, technology and works carried out under the Erasmus+ URGENT project themes. Later breakout sessions, brainstorming and SWOT analysis on various urban greening management practices were carried out.