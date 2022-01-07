SKUAST-K holds workshop on innovation development

The workshop was organised by the university’s Faculty of Horticulture in coordination with the World Bank-ICAR funded National Agricultural Higher Education Project (NAHEP) for the institutional development of SKUAST-K. About 120 students and teachers from various faculties of the university participated in the workshop.

Dean Faculty of Horticulture, Prof Shabir Ahmad Wani, while welcoming the students and delegates, talked in detail about the need for innovation in the horticulture sector and gave an overview of the workshop.