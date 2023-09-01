SKUAST-K holds workshop on tackling FMD in livestock

This event brought together experts, researchers, and stakeholders from diverse institutions to address critical challenges in animal health, with special emphasis on FMD. The objective was to foster collaboration among academia, industry, and relevant departments, focusing on intricate issues surrounding FMD in livestock.

Dr Rabindra Prasad Singh, Director of the ICAR-National Institute on FMD (NIFMD) sensitized the audience about the scientific, economic, and societal implications of FMD. He talked about challenges and potential gaps in the existing control measures.