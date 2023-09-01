SKUAST-K holds workshop on tackling FMD in livestock

Srinagar, Sept 1: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir hosted a two-day workshop and brainstorming session on ‘Tackling Foot-and-Mouth Disease (FMD) and Enhancing Control Measures in J&K’ at the varsity’s Faculty of Veterinary Sciences, Shuhama campus.
This event brought together experts, researchers, and stakeholders from diverse institutions to address critical challenges in animal health, with special emphasis on FMD. The objective was to foster collaboration among academia, industry, and relevant departments, focusing on intricate issues surrounding FMD in livestock.
Dr Rabindra Prasad Singh, Director of the ICAR-National Institute on FMD (NIFMD) sensitized the audience about the scientific, economic, and societal implications of FMD. He talked about challenges and potential gaps in the existing control measures.
Adding to the wealth of insights, Dr William Golde, Principal Investigator at Moredeun Research Institute, Scotland, delivered a virtual talk on novel vaccine technologies for T cell immunity and rapid response to FMD. He underscored the pivotal role of research and innovation in shaping future control strategies.
Experts from the Animal Husbandry and Sheep Husbandry Departments of the Kashmir division provided a comprehensive overview of FMD in Jammu and Kashmir.
The event featured a panel discussion on collaborative opportunities for research and development in animal health, focusing prominently on FMD. Eminent panellists shared their perspectives on synergizing efforts and leveraging expertise to formulate holistic solutions for improved animal health, said Dr Pervaiz A Dar, the workshop coordinator.
The event discussed on the potential collaboration between Mordeun Institute Scotland, SKUAST-Kashmir, and ICAR-NIFMD. institutions to combat highly infectious and economically important disease.