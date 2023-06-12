SKUAST-K incubatee startup founder invited to deliver expert talk in UK

Srinagar, June 12: SKUAST-K incubatee startup founder and young scientist, Dr Owais Ali Wani, has been invited to deliver an expert talk on residue management strategy at the UK Biochar Research Centre.

Wani will speak on ‘Decentralization of waste management’, a novel initiative by SKUAST-K incubated startup for residue management strategy, developed and incubated at SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIEE Centre).

He is the only one from Asia to deliberate on this Green initiative at the UK Biochar Research Centre in collaboration with Enchar at the University of Queensland. He was earlier awarded the prestigious Young Scientist by the DST, Govt. of India.

Director, Planning and Monitoring, Prof Haroon Naik, who is also incharge of SKUAST-K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre (SKIIE Centre) along with his team congratulated Wani for taking the legacy of SKUAST-K innovation ecosystem to the international level.