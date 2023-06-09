SKUAST-K organises heritage walk for students at Hari Parbat

Srinagar, June 9: NSS units of Faculty of Horticulture (FOH) and College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology SKUAST-K organised heritage walk at Hari Parbat here.
The organisers said the main aim of the event was to expose students to explore history, architecture and culture. Vice Chancellor Prof MA Siddique flagged off the contingent and appreciated the role of NSS programme officers in leading from the front to preserve the rich cultural heritage of the valley. He highlighted that such event can serve as a remarkable initiative promoting a culture of social responsibility and a sustainable future.
Prof Siddique said the academic institutions bear responsibility to spearhead change and inspire students to work towards preservation of culture and heritage. Speaking on the occasion, NSS programme officer Dr Seemi Lohani and Dr. Mohd. Muzamil provided a brief outline and insight on significance of heritage walk and stressed on conservation, protection and promotion of historical lineage. 50 students participated in the event including UG, PG and PhD students.