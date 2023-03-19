SKUAST-K student awarded Marie Curie fellowship for Doctoral Degree in Belgium

The fellowship has been granted under supervision of Prof. Dr. Gudrun De Boeck, Head of ECOSPHERE research group and Prof. Dr. Raewyn Town, Department of Biology, University of Antwerp, Belgium. University of Antwerp is one of the top-ranked public Universities in the world and is characterised by its high standards in education, internationally competitive research and entrepreneurial approach.

SKUAST said the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action Fellowship is among Europe’s most competitive and prestigious research and innovation fellowships. A Ph.D. under the aegis of Marie Curie Doctoral Network besides offering a competitive scholarship is also a great opportunity for Early-Stage Researchers for getting experience in different academic and industrial environments, providing transferrable skills training to improve long-term employability.