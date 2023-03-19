SKUAST-K student awarded Marie Curie fellowship for Doctoral Degree in Belgium

Srinagar, Mar 19: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology-Kashmir (SKUAST-K) today said one of its student Sadiya Farooq,who completed her BFSc and MFSc, has been awarded a fully-funded, three-year Marie Curie Ph.D. Fellowship.
The fellowship has been granted under supervision of Prof. Dr. Gudrun De Boeck, Head of ECOSPHERE research group and Prof. Dr. Raewyn Town, Department of Biology, University of Antwerp, Belgium. University of Antwerp is one of the top-ranked public Universities in the world and is characterised by its high standards in education, internationally competitive research and entrepreneurial approach.
SKUAST said the Marie Skłodowska-Curie Action Fellowship is among Europe’s most competitive and prestigious research and innovation fellowships. A Ph.D. under the aegis of Marie Curie Doctoral Network besides offering a competitive scholarship is also a great opportunity for Early-Stage Researchers for getting experience in different academic and industrial environments, providing transferrable skills training to improve long-term employability.
Vice Chancellor SKUAST-K, Dr. Nazir Ahmad Ganaie has congratulated Sadiya for getting this prestigious Fellowship. He has also appreciated the Faculty members of Faculty of Fisheries for their hard work and for guiding the student in getting the Fellowship and has also desired that Miss Sadiya will be an inspiration for other students for achieving such achievements in their lives. Dean, Faculty of Fisheries, Dr. Farooz Ahmad Bhat has praised Sadiya for her hard work, who has been a brilliant student of Faculty of Fisheries SKUAST-K,for getting this prestigious Fellowship.