SKUAST-K student bags Best Speaker Award at NEYP

The event was hosted organised by Manav Rachna International Institute of Research and Studies in association with PSG. In a statement, SKUAST-K said Maryam competed with the 138 top finalists of various states and union territories and managed to bag the highest award of the national event, The Best Speaker Award. The mega event was conducted in three phases. From the university level, 150 students were selected from 10 regions. SKUAST-K student Munjid Maryam represented Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Ayeman Qamri was a Treasury bench member and Hamnah Naseem and Sairah Laharwal were a part of the Press Board. Om Birla Lok Sabha Speaker presided as the Chief Guest during Youth Parliament Session 2 and Bhupender Yadav Union Cabinet Minister, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change and Savji Cholakia Ji, Padma Shree Awardee were the guests of Honour.