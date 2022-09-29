SKUAST-K student receives national grant for converting Dal waste into planting medium

The idea was selected after the three-phase screening at the MANAGE, Hyderabad.

The startup’s commercial product is Coon’s Tail Media, an economical tissue culture media for potato sprouts based on the aquatic Dal weed Ceratophyllum demersum. It has proven an effective medium for producing high-quality, disease-free organic potato planting material for the first time in India, besides providing a viable solution for the aquatic Dal waste problem.