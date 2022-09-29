SKUAST-K student receives national grant for converting Dal waste into planting medium

Srinagar, Sept 29: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir student’s innovative idea ‘Green Solutions – Waste to Wealth’ has won national level grant-in-aid from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare under the RKVY-RAFTAAR programme.
The idea was selected after the three-phase screening at the MANAGE, Hyderabad.
The startup’s commercial product is Coon’s Tail Media, an economical tissue culture media for potato sprouts based on the aquatic Dal weed Ceratophyllum demersum. It has proven an effective medium for producing high-quality, disease-free organic potato planting material for the first time in India, besides providing a viable solution for the aquatic Dal waste problem.
The grant-in-aid is the effort of student innovator Sameena Lone and her mentors Dr Khursheed Hussain (Mentor cum Advisor), assistant professor, SKUAST-K and Naveed Hamid, BDA, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Cell, SKUAST-K.
Vice Chancellor Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai congratulated the student and her team for their efforts and dedication and appreciated the team for securing the grant at National Level.