SKUAST-K students bag first two positions in National Agri Innovation Contest

Srinagar, Sept 29: Two innovators from Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir have bagged first and second prizes at the National Agri Innovation Contest at Bhatinda in Punjab.
The innovators, Owais Ali Wani and Bushra Naaz were awarded first and second prizes respectively at the innovation contest organised by Baba Farid School of Entrepreneurship in association with Startup Punjab, Govt of Punjab.
The contest has received 112 applications from across the country of which 18 were shortlisted to pitch their innovations in the final contest. Among the 18 shortlisted candidates, who pitched their ideas in front of the jury, six were from SKUAST-K.
The jury members not only hailed the efforts of SKUAST K Innovation, Incubation and Entrepreneurship Centre for mentoring and guiding these young minds so effectively but also suggested other innovators connect themselves with SKUAST K Incubator for mentorship and other support.
The awardees were felicitated by the Director, School of Entrepreneurship, Startup Punjab and the Team of Jury Members.
Vice Chancellor, SKUAST-K, Prof Nazir Ahmad Ganai, while congratulating the young innovators and their mentors for bringing laurels to this university, complimented Prof Haroon R Naik, Director Planning & Monitoring, SKUAST-K and Naveed Hamid, Chief Executive Officer (SKIIEC), for their significant contribution in creating a vibrant Innovation, Incubation & Startup ecosystem.