SKUAST-K students bag first two positions in National Agri Innovation Contest

The innovators, Owais Ali Wani and Bushra Naaz were awarded first and second prizes respectively at the innovation contest organised by Baba Farid School of Entrepreneurship in association with Startup Punjab, Govt of Punjab.

The contest has received 112 applications from across the country of which 18 were shortlisted to pitch their innovations in the final contest. Among the 18 shortlisted candidates, who pitched their ideas in front of the jury, six were from SKUAST-K.