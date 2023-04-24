SKUAST-K to celebrate World Veterinary Day on April 29

Srinagar, Apr 24: Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences and Technology of Kashmir will commemorate the World Veterinary Day 2023 on Saturday, April 29 at Faculty of Veterinary Sciences and Animal Husbandry, Shuhama Campus.
The World Veterinary Association leads veterinarians all over the world to Celebrate World Veterinary Day as an annual celebration of the Veterinary Profession, on the last Saturday of April since the year 2000 and every year a specific theme is chosen. This year’s theme for the day is 'Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession'.
At SKUAST-K, the day marks the culmination of a series of events including debates, quiz competitions, essay contests etc. to highlight the theme as well the diverse role a veterinarian plays in the society. The day-long celebrations would involve a Veterinary Day Rally, Flag Hosting, Exhibition of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Technologies, Theme Lecture and Veterinary Clinical cum Pet Vaccination Camp. Livestock and Pet Owners can avail the opportunity and seek expert veterinary advice and get their pets vaccinated on the occasion.
SKUAST-K has emerged as a leading Agricultural University at regional and national level and is also making its presence internationally with a focus on innovation incubation, startups and entrepreneurship and promotes Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness.