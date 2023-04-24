SKUAST-K to celebrate World Veterinary Day on April 29

The World Veterinary Association leads veterinarians all over the world to Celebrate World Veterinary Day as an annual celebration of the Veterinary Profession, on the last Saturday of April since the year 2000 and every year a specific theme is chosen. This year’s theme for the day is 'Promoting Diversity, Equity, and Inclusiveness in the Veterinary Profession'.

At SKUAST-K, the day marks the culmination of a series of events including debates, quiz competitions, essay contests etc. to highlight the theme as well the diverse role a veterinarian plays in the society. The day-long celebrations would involve a Veterinary Day Rally, Flag Hosting, Exhibition of Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Technologies, Theme Lecture and Veterinary Clinical cum Pet Vaccination Camp. Livestock and Pet Owners can avail the opportunity and seek expert veterinary advice and get their pets vaccinated on the occasion.