SKUAST-K to hold 2-day farm mela

The exhibition will be held on Sunday and Monday at Nund Reshi Auditorium of SKUAST-Kashmir. This year’s theme for the 7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela will be ‘Organic Farming: A Way Forward towards Sustainable Agriculture J&K.

“In this Mela we will be demonstrating the farmers about the new technologies used for organic farming. Special focus will be laid on organic agriculture,” Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Dr Nazir A Ganai told reporters during a media meet held to brief about the two-day farm exhibition.