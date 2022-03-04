SKUAST-K to hold 2-day farm mela

Srinagar, Mar 4: The Sher-i-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science and Technology (SKUAST) Kashmir has scheduled a two day farmers’ exhibition with special focus on promotion of organic farming.
The exhibition will be held on Sunday and Monday at Nund Reshi Auditorium of SKUAST-Kashmir. This year’s theme for the 7th Technology Exhibition cum Seed Sale Mela will be ‘Organic Farming: A Way Forward towards Sustainable Agriculture J&K.
“In this Mela we will be demonstrating the farmers about the new technologies used for organic farming. Special focus will be laid on organic agriculture,” Vice Chancellor SKUAST-Kashmir Dr Nazir A Ganai told reporters during a media meet held to brief about the two-day farm exhibition.
“Organic farming is promoted throughout the country now and our Prime Minister has mentioned it in the finance budget as well,” VC SKUAST said.
He said the government has also made provisions in this year's Union Budget for it as well.
Meanwhile, VC SKUAST-Kashmir said the motive behind shifting to organic farming is to move Kashmir towards betterment, keep soil, animals and environment better.
“Organic farming is a national mission now and our university has already taken some steps towards it. We will hold a session with farmers and showcase the technologies to carry forward the mission of organic farming in Kashmir,” he said.
He said the farmers who are already into organic farming will participate in the farm exhibition besides the outside companies which send organic input in the Valley will also be part of the exhibition in the University.