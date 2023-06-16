Slow pace of Smart City Project irks commuters

They said after the G20 meet, pace of works under the Smart City Project has slowed down. Prior to G20 meet, Srinagar witnessed fast-track beautification.

One of the prominent areas affected by the slow pace of works is Lal Chowk. Even the renovation work of Ghanta Ghar, historic clock tower, is facing delays. Footpaths from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar are still incomplete. Additionally, pending works along the Jhelum riverfront have also witnessed a slowdown.