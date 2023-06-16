Slow pace of Smart City Project irks commuters

Srinagar, June 16: Slow pace of Smart City Project works in the summer capital has evoked strong resentment among commuters.
They said after the G20 meet, pace of works under the Smart City Project has slowed down. Prior to G20 meet, Srinagar witnessed fast-track beautification.
One of the prominent areas affected by the slow pace of works is Lal Chowk. Even the renovation work of Ghanta Ghar, historic clock tower, is facing delays. Footpaths from Regal Chowk to Ghanta Ghar are still incomplete. Additionally, pending works along the Jhelum riverfront have also witnessed a slowdown.
Officials responsible for the Srinagar Smart City project have cited "inclement weather" as the primary reason behind the current delays.
Chief Engineer, Srinagar Smart City Project Iftikhar Kakroo told Greater Kashmir that the work has not slowed down but acknowledged that certain projects were prioritised and completed ahead of the G20 event. Kakroo said the inclement weather conditions have hindered the progress of several ongoing projects.
“We have to complete some projects like Batamaloo market, Jahangir Chowk, Phase 2 of Nishat cycling track, Dalgate-Gojwara stretch by November to December this year," he said.
Kakroo further highlighted that despite the current challenges, the Smart City project remains a priority for the local administration. “Efforts are being made to overcome the delays caused by the inclement weather & expedite the completion of the pending projects,” he said.
The Batamaloo market project aims to revitalize the commercial hub, providing modern infrastructure and facilities to enhance the shopping experience for both residents and tourists.
Similarly, the Jahangir Chowk project focuses on the redesign and development of one of the busiest intersections in the city to alleviate traffic congestion and improve pedestrian safety.
The Nishat cycling track, in its second phase, aims to expand the existing cycling infrastructure, encouraging a greener mode of transportation and promoting a healthier lifestyle among the city's residents.
Lastly, the Dalgate-Gojwara stretch project seeks to enhance connectivity and infrastructure along this crucial route, ensuring smoother transportation for commuters.