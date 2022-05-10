Smart Cities Project Srinagar, Jammu emerging as modern, vibrant cities

Srinagar, May 10: Jammu and Kashmir government, through its continuous endeavours under the umbrella of Smart Cities Project, is employing all the resources to develop Jammu and Srinagar cities into world class modern, sustainable and vibrant cities, an official statement said.

Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, on June 25, 2015, for development of 100 Smart Cities across the country. Under the Mission, which is an innovative and new initiative aimed at driving economic growth and improving the quality of life of people, both the capital cities of Jammu and Kashmir were selected by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs in the third round of competition held in the month of June 2017.