Smart City Mission| 'Unique initiative towards making J&K cities hub of modern infrastructural edifice'

It said the vision for Jammu city is “Transforming Jammu into a sustainable and economically vibrant city focusing on tourism, quality of life and trade by leveraging its heritage and location.” Promoting Jammu’s identity, sustainable and liveable Jammu and promoting inclusion are the three main action areas that have been identified to make the vision implementable. Besides, city chowk multi-level parking, renovation of MA stadium, construction of musical fountain at Bagh e Bahu, improvement of street lighting by LED bulbs, multi-level parking at bus-stand, 100 bedded emergency block at GMC-Jammu, Jammu ropeway project are some notable projects completed under smart city mission in Jammu city, so far.

“The main goal behind launching Smart City Mission is to create a city for its people which possess their chosen pursuits. Not all people or sets of people desire the same things. In order to simplify the understanding of the diversity of needs expressed by a city’s diverse residents, it is useful to classify them under three broad pillars including livability, economic-ability and sustainability. These three broad outcomes are the main things a city needs to target in order to work for its people,” it said.