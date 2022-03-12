Smart City Mission| 'Unique initiative towards making J&K cities hub of modern infrastructural edifice'

Srinagar, Mar 12: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir, in its endeavor to make cities of the Union Territory hub of modern infrastructural edifice to enhance quality of life here, has initially took up Jammu and Srinagar cities for development into smart cities under Smart City Mission.
An official statement said for Srinagar city, Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL), a Special Purpose Vehicle, has been created under Smart City Mission which envisions transforming Srinagar into an eco-friendly, resilient and socio-economically vibrant city that celebrates its natural and cultural heritage creating harmony and opportunities for all.
“Srinagar Smart City aspires to leverage its natural and cultural heritage/ tourism through innovative and inclusive solutions, enhance the quality of life for its citizens. EV charging stations, smart street lighting, multi-level parking, sports infrastructure (3 stadia and 5 schools), water transport system in Jhelum river, installation of ornamental LED lighting around Dal-lake, pedestrian walkways and footpath, riverbank development have been started under smart city mission in Srinagar,” it said.
It said the vision for Jammu city is “Transforming Jammu into a sustainable and economically vibrant city focusing on tourism, quality of life and trade by leveraging its heritage and location.” Promoting Jammu’s identity, sustainable and liveable Jammu and promoting inclusion are the three main action areas that have been identified to make the vision implementable. Besides, city chowk multi-level parking, renovation of MA stadium, construction of musical fountain at Bagh e Bahu, improvement of street lighting by LED bulbs, multi-level parking at bus-stand, 100 bedded emergency block at GMC-Jammu, Jammu ropeway project are some notable projects completed under smart city mission in Jammu city, so far.
“The main goal behind launching Smart City Mission is to create a city for its people which possess their chosen pursuits. Not all people or sets of people desire the same things. In order to simplify the understanding of the diversity of needs expressed by a city’s diverse residents, it is useful to classify them under three broad pillars including livability, economic-ability and sustainability. These three broad outcomes are the main things a city needs to target in order to work for its people,” it said.
In J&K, the Smart City Mission has brought remarkable transformation for both the capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar. Some magnificent projects of economic importance, as well as those which will significantly improve the quality of life of people, are being executed at both the capital cities.