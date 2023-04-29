Smart City Project | 'No funds allocated for maintenance of drainage system, STPs, street-lights in Srinagar'

As per an official document, the administrative approval of Rs. 322.13 Cr. has been given to various departments under Smart City in Srinagar for execution of different works. But there is no budget for the drainage system and upgradation of Sewage Treatment plants which are the main problems in the city.

This year and in the previous years, the snowfall and rains have exposed the defunct drainage system in the city. Even in the previous years, after macadamisation, roads developed potholes due to the defunct drainage system which brought misery to the people.