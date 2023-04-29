Smart City Project | 'No funds allocated for maintenance of drainage system, STPs, street-lights in Srinagar'

Srinagar, Apr 29: Despite spending crores of rupees on beautification of the summer capital under Smart City Project, no funds have been allocated for repairing and maintenance of drainage, drinking water supply, street lights, sewage treatment plants.
As per an official document, the administrative approval of Rs. 322.13 Cr. has been given to various departments under Smart City in Srinagar for execution of different works. But there is no budget for the drainage system and upgradation of Sewage Treatment plants which are the main problems in the city.
This year and in the previous years, the snowfall and rains have exposed the defunct drainage system in the city. Even in the previous years, after macadamisation, roads developed potholes due to the defunct drainage system which brought misery to the people.
Now, under this much hyped Smart City Project, it seems the government has totally ignored the proper policy and planning for constructing the proper drainage system in the city.
"No STP has so far been constructed under Smart City. However, sewer lines and drainage lines have been laid in Residency Road, M.A. Road, Lal Chowk, Polo view, Batamaloo- Qamarwari Road, Batamaloo Mominabad Road and etc," reads an official document.
This information was provided by the Srinagar Smart City Ltd under the RTI in response to an application filed by social activist M M Shuja.
According to the official figures, the total budget received from the central government under Smart City Mission (SCM) is Rs 194 Cr and the total budget received from J&K government under SCM is Rs 127.4 Cr so far. Also, only 35 projects have been completed under Smart City Funding and 85 are still pending so far.
Besides, under the Smart City Project, works like Urban Rejuvenation and Lake Front Development around Dal Lake, Jhelum Riverfront Development and Water Transport, Urban Mobility and Street Intersection Development, CBD (Central Business Development) around Batamaloo, Lal Chowk, Karan Nagar, City Beautification and Urban Art, Information Technology, Green, Clean and Resilient Srinagar and Heritage Conservation and Downtown Renewal have been executed.
According to the official document, 28 employees have been directly appointed by Srinagar Smart City Limited.
Besides, Srinagar Smart City Ltd. has been conducting meetings and workshops with common citizens wherein the project details are shared and inputs are sought from them and the same are duly incorporated wherever needed.