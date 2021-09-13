SMC cancels building permission at Hokersar

SMC also initiated probe as how the permission was granted for construction in Hokersar wetland.

Confirming the development, SMC Commissioner Athar Aamir said that the building permission was granted to a person for construction of residential house in Hokersar area.

“When I came to know about this matter, I immediately cancelled the permission and also ordered probe as how this permission was granted,” he said while replying to a query.

An official said that SMC is serious about for conservation of water bodies and have chalked out a strategy to conserve wetlands in Srinagar falling within domain of civic body.

SMC has been receiving complaints from general public about land mafia encroaching wetlands in the Srinagar, said an official.

As a part of the strategy, a special team of officials have been set up to look into the complaints of encroachment of Narkara wetland, Ancharsar, Gilsar, Khushalsar, and Hokersar.

Earlier, in a notification, the SMC said in order to "preserve and protect the water bodies from further encroachment and illegal occupation the inhabitants residing around/ adjacent to Narkara wetland, Ancharsar, Gilsar, Khushalsar, and Hokersar, are hereby advised not to indulge in any illegal constructional activity viz-a-viz residential, commercial, or of any other nature."

SMC Commissioner said that the initiative gains immense importance as wetlands are imperative part of eco-system.

"Conservation of wetlands is sign of healthy and sustainable urban development. They are an intrinsic part of the eco system," he said.

"Wetlands are vital in the hydrological severe conditions like drought and floods. They influence the micro-climate as well as enhance the aesthetic beauty of the landscape and offer various recreational opportunities," he added.