SMC celebrates Independence Day

Srinagar, Aug 15: Srinagar Municipal Corporation today celebrated Independence Day here.
Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu on the occasion hoisted the flag in presence of Commissioner SMC Athar Aamir, Chairman Health and Sanitation Committee Arif Raja, other Corporators and all senior officers of the Corporation.
Mayor on the occasion wished all the citizens of Srinagar a very happy Independence Day. He said on this day “we remember all great warriors who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of India".