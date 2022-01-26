SMC celebrates Republic Day

Srinagar, Jan 26: Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu in presence of Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan today unfurled the tricolour on the occasion of 73rd Republic Day at its central office here.
Besides Corporators, all senior officers and officials of the Corporation were present.
“On the occasion of 73rd Republic Day, I extend my greetings and felicitations to all fellow citizens. May we continue to draw inspiration from the values enshrined in our constitution and our collective struggle as a nation," Mayor said in his address.
The new SMC sanitation workers’ uniforms were also unveiled on the occasion. “SMC is committed to their welfare and to create a safe and dignified working atmosphere for them,” Mayor said.
Commissioner SMC Athar Amir Khan appreciated the dedication and spirit of sanitation workers in rendering their services. On this occasion, cultural and musical programs were organised.