SMC, Chandigarh Municipal Corporation to enter into knowledge collaboration

Srinagar, Apr 15: Mayor Srinagar Munaid Azim Mattu met Mayor Chandigarh Sarbjit Kaur and proposed a process based knowledge-sharing collaboration between SMC and Municipal Corporation Chandigarh.
The meeting was attended by Sr. Deputy Mayor, Deputy Mayor and Commissioner of Chandigarh Municipal Corporation.
Mattu said SMC would benefit from studying the Urban Plantation, Sanitation, Sewerage Treatment and Public Toilets practices of Municipal Corporation Chandigarh and will also study Chandigarh’s Construction and Demolition Material Recycling and Bulk Composting practices.
The Municipal Corporation Chandigarh’s plans to tackle the stray dog issue will also be studied.
He said segregation of waste at source as well as bio-remediation of both legacy waste as well as ongoing remediation will be planned in collaboration. Similarly SMC will share its plans and practices in Waste Management, Drainage and Public Health Engineering - including our plans to upgrade water treatment plants.
A detailed MoU will be signed between the two Corporations in the coming days,Mattu said.
He said that he will also be extending an invitation to Mayors and Commissioners of 15 North Indian cities to curate the first North Indian Cities Summit in Srinagar this summer.
SMC will host the first summit and curate a sustained collaborative forum between 15 cities where Corporators of SMC and Municipal Corporation Chandigarh will also visit the two cities and work closely in various areas to redress public grievances effectively.
Mattu expressed gratitude Mayor Sarbjit Kaur and her team for the warm welcome in Chandigarh today.