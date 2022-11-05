SMC Corporators’ front writes to ACB

Srinagar, Nov 5: SMC Corporators’ front has written to the Director Anti-Corruption Bureau, Jammu & Kashmir (ACB) alleging purchase of vehicles without Executive Committee’s approval.
The Corporators alleges that SMC has authorised purchase of vehicles to the tune of Rs. 27.33 Crores without prior approval of Executive Committee of SMC.
As per the letter addressed to Director Anti Corruption Bureau, the approval of purchase of vehicles under SBM component of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban) by Srinagar Municipal Corporation has been done without prior approval of Executive Committee of SMC.
The letter reads that “SMC has authorised Chief Engineer, Mechanical Engineering Department Kashmir Srinagar for purchasing of vehicles to the tune of Rs. 27.33 Crores. The administrative approval for the said project has been accorded without the prior approval of the Executive Committee of SMC, which is gross violation of Section 159 clause (C) of the Jammu & Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act-2000,”
Defining the clause, the letter states that “every contract involving an expenditure up to rupees one crore of such higher amount as the Corporation may fix may be made by the Commissioner and contracts exceeding one crore or the higher amount so fixed by the Corporation, may be made by the Executive Committee”.
“It has come to our notice that Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar is giving approval to all such projects which are above one crore as Chairman of the Executive Committee SMC without the approval of the members of the Committee. It has also come to our notice that the incumbent Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu accompanied by Senior Officer of Planning Section of SMC Khurshid Ahmad Makhdoomi met the lowest bidder even before the tenders were floated in Greater Kailash Delhi and changed the specification of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to favour this particular bidder in lieu of bribe of crores of rupees,” the letter states.
“It is pertinent to mention here the consultancy engaged by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR’s) is working to fullfill the financial interest of Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar and Senior Officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and all most all the DPR’s of major projects are prepared in consultation with the companies who later turn out to be lowest bidders. It has also come to our notice the son of Khurshid Ahmad Makhdoomi retired Deputy Director (Planning), SMC is working with the same consultancy engaged by SMC for preparing of Detailed Project Reports (DPR’s),” it alleges.
“Following these allegations, the Corporators’ Front through the letter have demanded probe of what they call a ‘multi crore scam’.