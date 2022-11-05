SMC Corporators’ front writes to ACB

“It has come to our notice that Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar is giving approval to all such projects which are above one crore as Chairman of the Executive Committee SMC without the approval of the members of the Committee. It has also come to our notice that the incumbent Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu accompanied by Senior Officer of Planning Section of SMC Khurshid Ahmad Makhdoomi met the lowest bidder even before the tenders were floated in Greater Kailash Delhi and changed the specification of the Detailed Project Report (DPR) to favour this particular bidder in lieu of bribe of crores of rupees,” the letter states.

“It is pertinent to mention here the consultancy engaged by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to prepare Detailed Project Reports (DPR’s) is working to fullfill the financial interest of Hon’ble Mayor (MoS) Srinagar and Senior Officers of Srinagar Municipal Corporation and all most all the DPR’s of major projects are prepared in consultation with the companies who later turn out to be lowest bidders. It has also come to our notice the son of Khurshid Ahmad Makhdoomi retired Deputy Director (Planning), SMC is working with the same consultancy engaged by SMC for preparing of Detailed Project Reports (DPR’s),” it alleges.