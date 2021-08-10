SMC demolishes several illegal structures

As per the statement, demolitions were conducted in Ward 16 Buchpora and W 32 LD colony Sanat Nagar. “SMC also removed encroachments at Palapora on government land W19 and demolition of shuttering at Akilmir Khanyar” the statement said. An illegal structure was also pulled down at Batmaloo Ward 28 and an encroachment at Rajbagh Ward 30 was also removed, the statement said. “At Babapora Ward 5 and Khumaeni Chowk W 27 several demolitions were also conducted” the statement added.