SMC gears up men, machinery for snow clearance

Mudasir Yaqoob
Srinagar, Dec 25: Authorities at Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) have geared up its snow clearance preparedness by keeping its men and machinery ready, officials said.
Last year, SMC had come under severe criticism for slow snow clearance after Srinagar received a heavy spell of snowfall. An official said that the Corporation “has learnt lessons from past omissions and new snow clearance machines have been augmented”.
To meet any eventuality arising out of snowfall and rains during winter, Srinagar Deputy Mayor Parvaiz Qadri said that foolproof arrangements have been put in place.
“We have augmented new eight snow clearance machines. Sixty tractors with plainers for snow clearance are ready. I assure people of Srinagar city falling under the municipal domain that snow clearance operation will be prompt and effective,” he said.
“We have directed officials to remain present and vigilant. Men and machinery have been geared up to dewater the waterlogged areas, if any, during snowfall,” Qadri added
Qadri further said that SMC has purchased 60 ton of salt to tackle slippery conditions post snowfall.
He added that men have also been kept ready for manual clearance of various lanes and by-lanes.
“We have also chalked out a strategy to clear snowfall on city roads. In case of snowfall, our priority will be to clear the roads leading to various hospitals, masjids and shrines,” Qadri said.
He added that one tractor with a clearing plow has been stationed in each municipal ward so that snow clearance operation is started without any delay.
“We have divided the city in divisions and each division is working under supervision of an officer. Those all officers would report to the control room established at SMC headquarters,” he said.
Qadri said that this control room would monitor the progress of snow clearance and will also receive grievances and complaints post snowfall.
He added that all ward officers have also been directed to remain alert and ensure dewatering and clearance of roads in case of snowfall.
“To meet any eventuality arising out of snowfall and rains during the impending winter, the fool proof arrangements have been put in place for prompt and effective dewatering and snow clearance,” he said while replying to a query.