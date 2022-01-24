SMC intensifies fumigation process in containment zones

Srinagar, Jan 24: With some localities being declared as micro-containment zones in the summer capital, Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has intensified fumigation process.
Several teams of SMC have been deputed to undertake fumigation. These teams have been provided with special uniform and equipment to make the process effective.
“These are special drives are now being carried on daily basis,” said SMC official, who overlooks the fumigation process in some municipal areas.
The containment zones are declared by the District Magistrate as the powers vested in him under the District Disaster Management Act (DDMA) 2005 read with section 144 CrPC the Epidemic Disease Act 1987.
The decision is taken after taking periodic review of the containment strategy and a comprehensive review of the prevailing spread pattern.
As per the order issued by Chairman DDMA Srinagar, the Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been instructed to depute teams immediately to sanitise the containment zone and the exercise shall be repeated as per SOP.
Another official said that the “sterilisation spraying” was also done in the public transport as and when required.
“All garbage collection points and dumpsters are sterilised and sanitised with bleach spraying regularly,” he added.
District administration issued several orders for enforcement of precautionary measures in view of coronavirus threat.
SMC has intensified efforts for the public good to defeat the coronavirus.
“We are also issuing public advisories on regular basis in the public interest to make people aware about precautionary measures in view of coronavirus threat,” said an official.