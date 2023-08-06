SMC mayor Junaid Mattu visits Lal Chowk to inspect ongoing works

Srinagar, Aug 06: Mayor of Srinagar Municipal Corporation, Junaid Azim Mattu on Saturday evening conducted an inspection of ongoing works at city center, Lal Chowk and lauded SMC works wing for delivering the new iconic Clock Tower in record time while ensuring impeccable quality of work.

A statement said that the mayor also inspected ongoing works being undertaken at the city center by Srinagar Smart City Limited and was briefed about the progress and details of these works by senior engineers and officials of SMC and SSCL who accompanied the Mayor to Lal Chowk.

Junaid Mattu urged for redoubling of efforts to expedite completion of the ongoing works and also interacted with the local traders and their representatives at Lal Chowk.

“These are iconic projects that have been added to the long list of transformational developmental works that have been undertaken and delivered in Srinagar over the last 5 years. The city has been revived and rejuvenated — aiming to develop it as a modern tourist city with modern infrastructure for local residents as well as tourists. The economic impact of this urban transformation is going to be massive and is already being seen in terms of record inflow of tourists into Srinagar”, the mayor said.