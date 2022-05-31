SMC, Praja Foundation announce fellowship programme for young citizens of Srinagar

In a statement, SMC spokesperson said it is Srinagar's first-ever Municipal Fellowship Programme that will give young citizens of Srinagar a platform to engage in the process of urban governance while working alongside SMC Councillors and Administration. The registration will end on June 19, 2022 and application forms are available on Praja’s website.

In this programme, Srinagar would be divided into 4 zones and four fellows would be placed in each zone. “The fellows will help the elected representatives discharge their most basic function – raising questions on the floor of the House/committees; and provide support in official tasks to the administration. These fellows will get a platform to work on citizens’ needs at ward and zonal level, projects and proposals on developmental works by SMC, as well as on other prevalent issues and help in communication between elected representatives and the administration. The work will comprise of providing data briefs and helping in research work,” the statement said.