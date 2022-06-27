SMC reviews revival of Gilsar, Khushalsar

Srinagar, June 27: A meeting regarding reopening of twin lakes of Gilsar and Khushalsar was held today under the Chairmanship of Commissioner SMC/CEO Smart City here.
The meeting was attended by SE Drainage, Executive Engineer Drainage, Executive Engineer Drainage Circle, Chief Enforcement Officer, Zonal Enforcement Officer North, Ward Officers ward no 9, 10, 11, 16. President Nigeen Lake Conservation Organisation Manzoor Wangnoo was also present in the meeting.
At the outset of the meeting various measures to be taken for the revival/ conservation of these water bodies were discussed at length.
Besides dredging process, the review of STPs around Nallah Ameer Khan, installation of barricades around the lake to avoid any violation or carrying of construction material in trucks and tippers was also discussed at length.
The Commissioner passed clear cut directions to enforcement wing to be constantly vigilant and make sure that no encroachment, permanent or temporary structure should come up in these areas. He also stressed on officers that no earth filling should be allowed in these.