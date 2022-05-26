SMC to set up multi-agency consultative board to tackle stray dog menace: Mayor

“It pains me to see young kids falling prey to dog bites and at times end up losing lives. We are going to set up a multi-agency consultative board to deal with the stray dog menace. The board will comprise experts, scientists from SKUAST, and various agencies. We will submit the resolution report within three months. We will meet twice a week and I will personally monitor the situation,” Mattu said.

Mattu said that another challenge that Srinagar is facing is bad condition of roads.

“We are taking host of steps to expedite the process of macadamisation. There were a few issues with the contactors about rates and we are addressing these issues. SMC will take up macadamisation on a large scale so that citizens will get respite from dilapidated roads,” he added.