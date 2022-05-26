SMC to set up multi-agency consultative board to tackle stray dog menace: Mayor

Srinagar, May 25: Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu today said that Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) is mulling to set up a multi-agency consultative board to tackle stray dog issue in the summer capital.
Addressing a press conference here, Mayor said the massive urban challenges have piled up over decades in Srinagar.
“SMC will ensure that each challenge will be tackled firmly. Since the formation of the democratically elected municipal body, many of these challenges were addressed, and work on others is going on,” he said.
Elaborating, he said, “one of the biggest challenges that we are facing is stray dogs.” “This is a complex issue as we have to follow animal welfare board directives and the dog population has grown exponentially.”
“It pains me to see young kids falling prey to dog bites and at times end up losing lives. We are going to set up a multi-agency consultative board to deal with the stray dog menace. The board will comprise experts, scientists from SKUAST, and various agencies. We will submit the resolution report within three months. We will meet twice a week and I will personally monitor the situation,” Mattu said.
Mattu said that another challenge that Srinagar is facing is bad condition of roads.
“We are taking host of steps to expedite the process of macadamisation. There were a few issues with the contactors about rates and we are addressing these issues. SMC will take up macadamisation on a large scale so that citizens will get respite from dilapidated roads,” he added.
Talking about the enforcement directives, Mattu said that “there will be no double standards for anyone and that laws will apply to every individual.”
Speaking about the performance of SMC in past few years, he said that the body has worked tirelessly and elevated the standards of Srinagar city.
“SMC is doing better than many municipal corporations across India. The ranking of Srinagar in sanitation and other sectors has gone up. The city was ranked at the bottom and now we have reached in top 20 cities of India. We have worked tirelessly in Covid which everyone appreciated. There are a lot of areas that we need to improve and we will focus on that,” Mattu said.
He said that massive programmes like dog sterilisation will be one of the biggest programs across Asia. Mayor said that he has met top government officials to ensure works like macadamisation are taken up very soon and all the obstacles anywhere are addressed and removed. “These issues are legacy issues and need time to resolve. During my tenure, I will focus on the resolution of these issues,” he added.