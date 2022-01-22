SMC to upgrade drainage system to prevent waterlogging

Srinagar, Jan 22: Srinagar Municipal Corporation (SMC) has hired a consultant to upgrade its existing drainage system to prevent waterlogging in the summer capital.
The consultant has start survey of drainage systems and has been asked to prepare detailed project report.
Greater Kashmir has been highlighting how defunct drainage system causes waterlogging in city. With few drops of rain or gradual melting of accumulated snow, several roads in the summer capital get water-logged.
“We have taken the cognisance of the matter and are aware about the hardships faced by common people. Therefore, we have hired a consultancy which has already started work on scientific survey of Srinagar and come up with solution to this problem,” said Deputy Mayor SMC Parvaiz Qadri
He added that the existing drainage system would be also upgraded.
“W are having some areas where drainage system exist but without any outfall. This also makes existing drainage system ineffective. The SMC is serious on the matter and measures are being taken to augment infrastructure,” he said.
The Deputy Mayor admitted that the problem of waterlogging is compounded by defunct draining system in various areas causing immense problems to commuters.
“My office has also received number of representations from different localities wherein people say that in absence of drainage facility, lanes and by lanes are submerged,” he said
“I assure all the people of Srinagar that SMC has taken the initiate, work is going on and the problem will be resolved shortly,” Qadri said.
“The choked drains in city areas lead to waterlogging and causes hardships to commuters and locals,” he said.
However, he added that permanent dewatering stations are working round the clock for clearing city roads and affected areas as and when required. “We shall have a permanent solution once the DPR is approved and executed. Process in that direction has been intensified,” he said.