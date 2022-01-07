Snowfall leads to traffic jams in Srinagar
Srinagar, Jan 7: Various city roads witnessed traffic jams due to slippery conditions caused by snowfall on Friday evening.
At some places, vehicles skidded off the roads and were manually put on the track by commuters and passers-by.
Cops were also seen helping these motorists.
Various roads including at Jahangir Chowk, Jawahar Nagar, Rajbagh, TRC, Dalgate, Regal Chowk, Rambagh, Batamaloo and Natipora witnessed traffic jams as the speed of vehicles came down on slippery roads.
Amid traffic jams, snow clearance machines also could not work freely at some places.
Given the situation, various netizens uploaded photographs of snowfall and traffic jams on social media. They asked the citizens to avoid using their own cars to help minimise traffic jams, and let snow clearing operations go on without hindrance.
A traffic cop at Residency Road said that slippery roads posed a challenge for traffic regulation.
At some points, traffic cops closed the U-turn points to avoid any untoward incident due to slippery conditions on roads.
Commuters also extended cooperation and didn’t object to closure points as U-turn at these points was likely to cause any mishap.
“Roads are slippery and we have to avoid road accidents. The best thing we can do to avoid any untoward incident is to drive at speed of 15 to 20 kilometers per hour,” said a commuter.
Deputy Mayor Srinagar Parvaiz Qadri said that that men and machinery were pressed into service for prompt snow clearance and dewatering operation.
“As per already chalked out plan, snow clearance and dewatering process was carried till late evening to ensure people don’t face any inconvenience,” Qadri said while replying to a query.
“Snow clearance arrangements have been put in place and we have also a proper and effective plan to defreeze slippery roads in case of need,” he said.
“I have directed all ward officers, sanitary inspectors and field staff to remain active and any dereliction of duty would be viewed seriously under rules,” he said.