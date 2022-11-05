Social stigmatisation, citizen participation must to weed out corruption: DC Srinagar

At the outset, the participants were given a detailed PowerPoint presentation on corruption and its impacts on society.

Addressing the workshop, the Chief Guest, Mohammad Aijaz Asad appreciated the Anti-Corruption Bureau(ACB) for organizing ) workshop cum awareness programme titled “Corruption Free India for Developed Nation” at DC Office for sensitization of Government employees and citizens.

The DC said governance reforms are pivotal for corruption free society and various Reform measures have been taken during recent past through technological interventions like BEAMS, DBT, Empowerment App, online Revenue Services, etc. to ensure accountable, transparent and corruption free Governance Architecture so that benefits of Government schemes percolate to genuine beneficiaries and payments are transferred to Vendors without any intermediary.