Soldier dies after shed collapses at BB Cantt in Srinagar

Srinagar, Feb 24: An army soldier died after coming under a shed that collapsed due to Wednesday's heavy snowfall at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar, reports said today.
Quoting sources, news agency KNT reported that Sepoy Altaf Ahmed (6946767M), a resident of Argi Virajpath Kodagan in Karnataka, was standing beside a shed when its roof collapsed leaving him injured.
He was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to injuries.
Srinagar-based Defense spokesperson Colonel Emron Musavi said that he will share the details about the incident once they reach him.
On Wednesday, Kashmir witnessed heavy snowfall, disrupting air and surface transport and damaging property in parts of the valley.