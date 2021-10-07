Soldier held with live round at Srinagar airport

News agency KNO while quoting official sources reported that during screening at the drop gate of the Srinagar International Airport, one live round of INSAS rifle was recovered from the baggage of HC Sham Lal, son of Channi Lal, a resident of Akhnoor, Jammu who is currently posted at 79 Brigade Baramulla.

Lal was immediately detained for questioning and later handed over to police post Humhama, the official said. He said that further investigation has been launched in this regard.