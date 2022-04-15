Soldier shoots self dead at JAKLI centre Rangreth

Srinagar, April 15: A soldier committed suicide at the J&K Light Infantry (JAKLI) centre in the Rangreth area last night, officials said on Friday.
Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported that lance naik Akash Kumar shot himself dead with his service weapon at around 2 am today.
While the soldier died on the spot, an official said that the reason for him taking such an extreme step could not be immediately known.
A police official said that they have taken cognizance of the matter and further investigation is underway.