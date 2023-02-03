Sonth organises environmental awareness event

Srinagar, Feb 3: Sonth a non-profit, non-government environmental conservation group run by students organised an awareness event Saam here today.
The organisers in a statement said the event was aimed to inculcate a sense of real environmental conservation.
“The basic idea behind holding this event was to challenge the hypocritical hype about environmental conservation and try to cultivate a sense of real environmental conservation,” the statement added. The event was attended by people from different walks of life. On the occasion, people were educated about the hazardous effects of climate change and its effects on Kashmir.
People were educated about the possible solutions that an individual can take to tackle climate change.