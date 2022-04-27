Sonwar inhabitants resent installation of Smart Meters

Srinagar, Apr 27: Move of the Power Development Department to install Smart Meters in Sonwar area triggered protest on Wednesday.
Amid slogans, the protestors mostly women created a human chain and blocked traffic.
“We are already been receiving exorbitant electricity bills. We can’t afford hefty bills after installation of Smart Meters. Government must reconsider this decision,” the protesting women said.
The traffic was disrupted for over an hour due to the protest. “A team from PDD arrived in the area and informed us about government’s decision to install smart meters in our area. We objected and will resist this move,” one of the protesters said.