SP College Srinagar organises plantation drive

Srinagar, June 10: As part of World Environment Week-2022 celebrations, the P. G. Department of Environmental Science and Department of Environment and Water Management Sri Pratap College, Srinagar with support from Department of Forests, Govt of Jammu and Kashmir today organised a plantation drive within the college campus.
The plantation drive was led by the Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Khurshid Ahamd Khan and Prof. Bashir Ahmad Mir, Dean Academics.
Students in large numbers participated in the plantation drive and trees of different species were planted on the occasion.
The Principal appreciated the programme and encouraged the students to plant trees in larger numbers for a greener and more sustainable future.
Prof. Shahid Ahmad Wani (Coordinator), Dr. Qazi Ashiq Hussain (Organising Secretary) and other faculty members of Dept of Environmental Science were present on the occasion to facilitate the programme.