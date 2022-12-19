SP College Srinagar signs MoU with IUST on academic cooperation

Srinagar, Dec 19: Sri Pratap College Srinagar on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora, to promote mutual academic cooperation.
The MoU was signed by Principal S.P. College Prof (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan from the college side, and Dean Academic Affairs IUST Prof Manzoor Ahmad Malik from the University side. Dr Shabana Aslam, Convener, Centre for Innovations and Entrepreneurship Development (CIED), S.P. College and Dr Tabassum Ismail, Member CIED were also present on the occasion.
The MOU-signing ceremony was attended by VC IUST Prof Shakil A Romshoo and other top officers of IUST, including Dean Research Prof A H Moon, and Dean Outreach Prof Lily Want. The MOU aims to foster collaboration and facilitate advancement of knowledge on the basis of mutual benefit. It also looks at encouraging exchange of information through research and academic programmes.In his remarks, Prof (Dr.) Khurshid A Khan thanked the IUST VC and other officials for the MOU, saying the collaboration will go a long way in benefitting students studying in the two premier institutions.
Notably, the S.P. College is among premier institutions in J&K which is working to promote collaborative education, research and innovations. Recently, the CIED of the college held a two-day workshop on promoting start-up culture in J&K. The event was held in collaboration with JK Science Technology and Innovation Council (JKST&IC) and was attended by more than 200 aspiring entrepreneurs from different institutions in the UT.