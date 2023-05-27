SP College, Wildlife department organise event

The pledge was taken by the students of the college and the representative officials of the Department of Wildlife in recognition of the importance of preserving wildlife and their habitats to reflect the commitment of both organizations towards a sustainable future for our planet's precious wildlife and ecosystems.

The pledge incorporated commitments to educate students, staff, and the general public about wildlife conservation, prevention of wildlife crime, conduct research and monitoring, and collaborate with other organizations and stakeholders to develop and implement effective conservation strategies based on scientific evidence.