Special Aadhaar facilitation camp organised for Hajj-2023 aspirants

The special drive was initiated keeping in view the difficulties faced by Hajj aspirants especially Senior Citizens while availing the Passport facility. During the Camp Hajj Aspirants who usually use Adhaar as the PoI and PoA were provided onsite facility to get their Adhaar related information including mismatch of demographic details in their documents, previously issued passport and Aadhaar. On the occasion, the Hajj-2023 aspirants especially senior citizens, were provided an e-Aadhaar printout with verified digital signature which is the primary requirement when an aspirant uses Aadhaar as the document for passport. During today’s camp over 60 Hajj aspirants benefited from the facility established by the District Administration Srinagar.