Special Investigation Unit Srinagar files chargesheet against 13 accused persons before NIA Court

Srinagar, Dec 2: Special Investigation unit (SIU) Srinagar of Jammu and Kashmir Police presented chargesheet against 13 accused persons before NIA Court, Srinagar.
As per details, the case FIR No 127/2022 under sections 7/25 of Arms act & sections 13 18 19 20 38 39 of UAP Act of PS Parimpora was registered on 28-05- 2022 under relevant sections of law on credible inputs about the presence of active terrorists of TRF (off-shoot of LeT) in few residential houses of Barthana, Qamarwari area, police said in a statement.
The Police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active terrorist) namely Shariq Wani was arrested later in case. Seven (7)accused are lodged in different jails undergoing judicial custody.
“Three(3) accused (active terrorists) in case were killed in different encounters. While three (3) other accused are absconding as active terrorists of TRF namely Basit, Momin and Umais” the statement said.
“The investigation conducted has revealed that accused persons had developed links with active terrorists and in pursuance of a criminal conspiracy hatched, they collectively conspired with terrorists for executing terrorist activities in District Srinagar” it said.
“It is pertinent to mention here that the said terrorists were sheltered in residential houses. Process has started to attach all these houses as per section 25 of UAPA act.
Today, a charge sheet of the case has been produced before the Court of Special Judge Designated under NIA Act (TADA/POTA), Srinagar.
Further investigation in going on as per provisions of section 173(8)” the statement added.