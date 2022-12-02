Special Investigation Unit Srinagar files chargesheet against 13 accused persons before NIA Court

The Police arrested six accused persons initially in the case and one more accused (active terrorist) namely Shariq Wani was arrested later in case. Seven (7)accused are lodged in different jails undergoing judicial custody.

“Three(3) accused (active terrorists) in case were killed in different encounters. While three (3) other accused are absconding as active terrorists of TRF namely Basit, Momin and Umais” the statement said.