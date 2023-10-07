Special Lok Adalat for Bank cases organised at DCC Srinagar

The said Special Lok Adalat was organized under the Chairmanship and guidance of Jawad Ahmed, Chairman, DLSA (Pr. District & Sessions Judge) Srinagar. Two Benches were constituted in which Bench No.1 had taken up 48 cases, out of which 36 cases were settled with settlement amount of Rs 10101053 and Bench No.2 had taken up 300 pre-litigation matters of BSNL, out of which 178 matters were settled with settlement amount of Rs 314701. A total number of 348 Cases were taken up by these benches for their amicable settlement. Out of which 214 Cases were settled, with a settled amount of Rs 10415754.