Special Session of SMC’s General Council held

“The session was called for Adaptation of J&K Municipal Corporation (Procedure and Conduct of Business) Regulations, 2021 and the Jammu and Kashmir Unified Building By-Laws 2021 which have been approved by the government of J&K under the Chairmanship of Mayor Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu. After threadbare discussion the corporation accepted adaptation of J&K Municipal Corporation (Procedure Conduct of Business) Regulations, 2021 and the Jammu and Kashmir Unified Building By Laws-2021,” SMC said in a statement.