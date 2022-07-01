Speeding car kills truck driver at Nowshera

Srinagar, July 1: A truck driver from Pathankote Punjab died on spot after he was hit by a speeding vehicle at Nowshera area here.
Police said that on late Thursday night workers were unloading goods from a truck (PB23K-8877) at Nowshera. A speeding Swift vehicle hit the truck driver who died on the spot. The driver of the Swift and another person received minor injuries
Police identified the deceased truck driver as Saroop Singh son of Khushal Singh, a resident of Pathankote. Police has registered a case and arrested the driver. ()