Speeding tippers go unchecked on Bypass

Srinagar, Oct 20: In absence of any regulation, speeding tippers move unchecked on the Bypass here posing risk to commuters.
Speeding vehicles, particularly tippers were involved in 10 accidents in over a month in Nowgam Bypass area. Over the last more than a month, 5 persons were killed while dozens were injured in different accidents in the area.
Recently a man from south Kashmir was killed and his wife and son were injured after a tipper rammed into their car.
Last month two persons including a woman were killed when an oil tanker hit them at Nowgamchowk of Bypass. Another person was injured in the accident. Earlier this year 8 persons including the driver were injured in a road accident around Lasjan Bypass area. The commuters in Srinagar say that the Bypass road stretch from PanthaChowk to Parimpora is prone to accidents.
“There is no regulation on speeding vehicles by authorities. One is afraid to use the road stretch during the night as speeding vehicles like tippers and oil tankers move without any check. It has turned into the road of death. Traffic police should take steps so that speeding vehicles can be fined and lives can be saved,” said Aafaq Ahmed, a resident of Sanat Nagar area.
The traffic police officials say that they are deputing their men on the Bypass stretch throughout the day. They said that during evening hours when there is no presence of traffic police such incidents occur.
SP Traffic City Tariq Wani said that they are penalizing drivers who violate any traffic rules. He said steps will be taken in the coming day to make people aware.
“In the next few days, we will call stakeholders and hold an awareness program so that such incidents can be avoided. We don’t allow heavy vehicles like tippers to operate through the day but only after 8 pm. We will aware such people so that over speeding can be avoided. We have taken notice of these accidents and we will do everything possible to avoid such unfortunate accidents,” Wani said.