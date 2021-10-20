Speeding tippers go unchecked on Bypass

“There is no regulation on speeding vehicles by authorities. One is afraid to use the road stretch during the night as speeding vehicles like tippers and oil tankers move without any check. It has turned into the road of death. Traffic police should take steps so that speeding vehicles can be fined and lives can be saved,” said Aafaq Ahmed, a resident of Sanat Nagar area.

The traffic police officials say that they are deputing their men on the Bypass stretch throughout the day. They said that during evening hours when there is no presence of traffic police such incidents occur.