Spike in COVID cases|TRC COVID testing facility witnesses huge rush

Srinagar, Jan 16: With rapid increase in COVID cases, testing facility at Tourist Reception Centre (TRC) here is witnessing huge rush of local and non-locals on daily basis.
Officials working at the facility said that as the COVID cases are rising, they are working continuously for a week.
“On average we do more than thousand tests daily with the rate of positive cases increasing with each passing day. The facility has around 50 staffers which includes doctors and paramedics. We are taking samples of locals and tourists as well,” said one of paramedics working at the facility.
To mention, the facility is also testing international travellers who are in quarantine. The officials at the facility said that both RTPCR and Rapid testing is being done there.
Many locals say that the testing facility should work beyond 4 pm so that people will not suffer.
“My friend had to get tested a few days back but it was late and we had to do it at another place. Given the gravity of the situation, the facility should work till late evening. Government should add more staff and make them work in shifts for benefit of people,” said Atif Ahmed, a local from Dalgate.
In charge of the facility, Dr. Shafiq-ur-Rehman said that as the cases have risen, they are using the facility to the full capacity. “Irrespective of whether it is tourist, international traveler, or local, we are testing everyone,” he said.
“The number of tests that we are doing is increasing with each passing day. So far it is between 900-1200 tests per day as more and more people are turning up. We are usually here from 10 am to 4 pm. But at times when more people turn up we extend the working time. The cooperation of people getting tested is very vital for smooth working. We are here for people but everyone needs to show patience so that we can fight the disease together,” said Rehman.