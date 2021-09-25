Spine outreach programme held at Police Hospital Srinagar

A group of eminent spine surgeons, orthopaedicians and other distinguished guests from Kashmir and across the country participated in the event. Prominent among them were Zubair Ahmad Khan, Administrator J&K Police Hospital Srinagar, Dr Shankar Acharya (President Association of Spine Surgeons of India), Dr R. S. Chahal (Joint Secretary & Treasurer of ASSI), Dr. Khalid Pervez, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) GhRasool Mir (former Principal GMC Srinagar), Prof. (Dr.) Mohammad Ramzan Mir (former HOD Bone & Joints Hospital, Barzulla), Dr. Naseer Ahmad Mir (HOD SKIMS MC&H Bemina), Dr. NajeebDrabu, Dr. Mohammad AltafKawoosa, Dr. Shabir Ahmad Dhar and Dr. Suhail Majid.

Dr. Feroze Ahmad consultant Physician Police Hospital an event moderator. DrSuhail Afzal, Consultant Orthopaedics& Spine Surgeon (organizing secretary) spoke on the essence of ASSI. He described the event as an ideal platform for spine surgeons to hone their skills by imbibing medical advancements in the field of spine surgery. He maintained that ASSI together with OSAK will continue such outreach programmes in future as well.

Dr. Khalid Pervez, Medical Superintendent Police Hospital Srinagar, said the informative lectures by the delegates were definitely going to help and sharpen surgical skills and build knowledge of the spine surgeons. He thanked Dr.Suhail Afzal (Organizing Secretary) and his team for organizing the conference asserting that by virtue of such programmes Police Hospital will progress immensely.