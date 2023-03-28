SPS Museum showcases ancient Quranic manuscripts during Ramadhan exhibition

The exhibition showcases a collection of rare and ancient Quranic manuscripts, including those from the 17th century – which is a testament to the deep reverence and importance that the Holy Quran holds in the Muslim faith.

SPS Museum manager RabiyaQureshi told local news agency GNS that, “our manuscript section was not displayed yet, but then we thought that this being the holy month of Ramadhan, people should know that Kashmir had hand-written manuscripts of ancient times so that they will learn about the influence of art and artifacts from Central Asia and Persia, among others.”