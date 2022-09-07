Sri Pratap College celebrates Teachers’ Day

In her address, the chief guest laid emphasis on the role of parents and teachers in the overall development of students and encouraged the students to be proactive in both academic and co-curricular activities.

Earlier, the chief guest was formally welcomed by the Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan, who in his welcome address threw light on the importance of teacher’s day and the role of teachers in shaping society. Besides, he also expressed his concern over the growing menace of drug addiction in the valley and elsewhere in India.